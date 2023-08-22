Pape Matar Sarr is really coming into his own in this Tottenham team.

The midfielder scored his first league goal for Spurs at the weekend, and he really does appear to be growing in stature at the north London club.

He seems happier than ever, and he’s playing some fantastic football.

According to Alasdair Gold, speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, Sarr is actually becoming a very popular figure behind the scenes, and Gold says that both Heung-Min Son and Yves Bissouma have taken Son under their wings.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Son and Bissouma mentoring Sarr

Gold shared what he knows about the £15m man.

“He’s a funny character, he’s almost seen as the kid of the squad. I know some are younger than him, but he’s seen as a bit of a joker, you always see players having him in a bit of a headlock or ruffling his hair. Sonny and Bissouma have taken him under their wing, and we saw that moment of him having a bit of a play squabble with Richarlison off the bench after he came off, he seems like a very popular character,” Gold said.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Perfect role models

Sarr has two of the best role models you could ask for here.

Bissouma is one of the most technically gifted midfielders in the Premier League – so he should be able to help Sarr massively there, while Son has been one of the most consummate professionals we’ve ever seen at Tottenham.

If Sarr can learn just a little bit from both of these players, he’ll improve so much as a footballer.

Sarr has started this season brilliantly, and if he keeps this up, he’ll be one of the Young Players of the Season.