Arsenal star Takehiro Tomiyasu missed a huge chance to score against RC Lens last night.

The Gunners suffered a 2-1 defeat at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in the Champions League yesterday. Lens definitely deserved the win, but Mikel Arteta‘s men had plenty of chances to score themselves. One of them fell to Tomiyasu.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Takehiro Tomiyasu shares what RC Lens player told him after he missed his big chance

Takehiro Tomiyasu started for Arsenal ahead of Ben White at right-back yesterday.

The Japan international is a fantastic player, but the one thing he hasn’t done yet in a Gunners shirt is score a goal despite playing over 60 times for the club.

In the second half last night, Tomiyasu had a huge chance to find the net from a corner. He was left free inside the box and ran into a cross, but his shot was straight at Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba.

After the game, Tomiyasu spoke to Arsenal’s official website.

Speaking about his big chance, he said: “The goalkeeper (Samba) told me it was a lucky moment because he didn’t react.

“I needed to put it into the net but I’ll have to score the next one”

Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Missed opportunities prove costly

Arsenal were nowhere near their best against Lens last night, but the Gunners could’ve still scored four or five goals if Takehiro Tomiyasu and a few others had taken their chances.

Gabriel Jesus gave Arsenal the lead in the first half after a mistake from Lens. Kai Havertz then had a good chance, but his strike was straight at the goalkeeper.

Leandro Trossard then pulled off a fantastic bit of skill to get himself in a shooting position, but his shot was saved by Samba too. Tomiyasu then had his effort denied by the Lens stopper.

Failing to take any of those chances hurt Arsenal. They just cannot repeat the same mistake when they welcome Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday.