Takehiro Tomiyasu delivers brilliant one-word response when asked what he wants to achieve at Arsenal

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has just delivered a brilliant one-word response when asked what he wants to achieve at Arsenal.

It was a strong summer transfer window for Arsenal and now they seem like they can be consistent title challengers.

Their campaign last season helped them massively and now they also have Champions League football. Tomiyasu has been involved a fair amount this season.

He was speaking to the Arsenal media team and they asked him want he wants to achieve whilst he is at the club.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Tomiyasu shared what he wants to achieve at Arsenal in one word

The media team at Arsenal were doing some quick fire questions with the Japanese defender. They asked the player 18 questions around various topics.

One of the final questions saw the cameraman ask the right-back: “What do you want to achieve at Arsenal?”. Tomiyasu issued the perfect one-word response as he replied saying: “Everything!”

This is no doubt a brilliant response and the exact thing that Arsenal fans will want to hear. It definitely also shows the change of mentality at the club.

They have now gone from struggling to qualify for the Europa League or Champions League to now wanting to win every trophy.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

They were surprise title challengers last season and it now looks like they are going to stay as one of the top teams in the country.

Mikel Arteta needs to receive a lot of praise for the rebuild he has managed but now the pressure will be on him and the players to make sure they do not drop back down the division.