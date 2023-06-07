'Take it': Pundit says £250,000-a-week PL star must go if Newcastle make move this summer











Shaka Hislop would tell Christian Pulisic to jump at the chance to join Newcastle United from Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

Hislop was speaking to ESPN following reports that the USMNT international is one player that the Blues hierarchy are prepared to listen to offers for.

Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

According to ESPN, Newcastle are one of the clubs made aware of Christian Pulisic‘s availability and wages. He earns £250,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea meanwhile, will let him go for £20 million ahead of the final year of his contract.

Hislop urges Pulisic to make Newcastle move if he gets the chance

There were probably times in recent years when Newcastle fans could only dream of being in contention to sign Pulisic. However, the Magpies have made absolutely rapid progress over the last 18 months. And they are now preparing for a Champions League return.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

With that, Hislop believes that Pulisic’s choice is a simple one if Newcastle do decide to make a bid in the coming weeks.

“I think he’d get the management he needs at Newcastle United,” he told ESPN. “Listen, if Newcastle come in for Christian Pulisic, if I have anything to do with advising him, I’m telling him take it. Let’s remember Christian Pulisic has struggled to establish himself in a team that just finished 12th in the league. And given his stop-start and inconsistencies in English football – even dating back to his latter Dortmund days – right now, to get a team finishing in the top-four, top-half of the Premier League, I can’t think of any other.

“The reason I say he’ll get the management he needs is because I look at what Eddie Howe has done with Almiron.

“If you look at the wide players at Newcastle, we’re talking Willock or Murphy, Eddie Howe likes utilising that pace. I would have him. I think he fits how Eddie Howe likes to play. He does not bring the kind of ego and will allow himself to be coached, to learn under Eddie Howe. And just as Almiron did, I think he has a significant role to play.”

Hard to now write any Magpies player off

As Hislop suggests, Howe has worked wonders for a number of players. There have been times when Newcastle fans, understandably, have written off the likes of Joelinton, Jacob Murphy, Sean Longstaff and Miguel Almiron. Joe Willock may be another who had some doubters.

Newcastle fans would probably not believe you at all had they been told a year ago that they would all be crucial in a push to qualify for the Champions League.

With that, the supporters may be more open to the idea of a gamble being taken on Pulisic. He has been a disappointing signing for Chelsea. But if it clicks for him, he is clearly a very talented player.

And Hislop believes it could definitely click for him if he heads to Tyneside this summer.