Conor Gallagher continues to be linked with a move away from Chelsea, and Newcastle Unietd have been linked for a little while now.

The £50m player is wanted at St James’ Park, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, the midfielder does have a concrete offer on the table from Newcastle.

Indeed, Jones says that both Everton and Newcastle have tabled offers for Gallagher, claiming that the player himself is very aware of what he would earn if he headed to Tyneside.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Gallagher has an offer

Jones shared what he knows about the midfielder.

“Conor Gallagher has been linked to West Ham. He is a name that has been thrown in there, my information on Gallagher is that he doesn’t want to leave Chelsea at all, but if he has to leave he will consider it. Everton and Newcastle both have tabled offers, he is very aware of what he would get if he went to either of those clubs,” Jones said.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Imagine that midfield

As Jones says, Gallagher wants to stay at Chelsea in an ideal world, but if he does end up at Newcastle, that idea is mouthwatering.

Could you imagine the midfield of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Gallagher? An all-action trio that can basically do everything on a football pitch.

All three players are willing runners, technical wizards and incredibly smart footballers to boot.

Newcastle already have one of the very best midfields in the league, but if they add Gallagher to that mix, there may not be any team in England who can hold a candle to the Magpies’ central options.

Keep an eye on this one as Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea plans become more and more clear.