‘Swap him out’: Tottenham could become title contenders if they sign 27-year-old from Aston Villa – pundit

Tottenham Hotspur may just be one or two signings away from being true title contenders in the Premier League this season.

They’ve gotten off to the best possible start to the season, and while it would be tough for Spurs to sustain this form, if they make the right signings in January, they could push on.

Of course, finding the right players in January is difficult, but Steve Sidwell reckons he’s identified two potential gamechangers for Spurs.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Sidwell has been discussing who Tottenham should go for in January, and he reckons that their best bet is to rejig their attack and find a replacement for Richarlison.

Sidwell says that Spurs should move Son out to the left wing and sign either Ivan Toney or Ollie Watkins to become true challengers for the title.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Watkins or Toney could be perfect for Spurs

Sidwell gave his verdict on what Tottenham should do.

“If you had to swap him out and you had to put one new player into Spurs you’d probably go with a striker, whether you go for Ivan Toney or Ollie Watkins up top and then you move Son out to the left, then you have a squad there that can really challenge,” Sidwell said.

Ain’t broke, don’t fix it

While both Watkins and Toney are fantastic players, we can’t help but think that this isn’t the direction Spurs should go in.

Heung-Min Son is one of the best centre-forwards in the league right now. Why on earth would they move him back to the left wing at this point?

If Tottenham want to upgrade on Richarlison, they should do that buy purchasing a new winger, or even better, look within their own squad and just bring Brennan Johnson into the fold.

Tottenham could do with signings in January, but it’s hard to point towards their attack as an area of concern.