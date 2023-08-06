Sven Botman and Jacob Murphy were left very impressed by Newcastle United teammate Miguel Almiron yesterday.

The Paraguayan took to Instagram after scoring the opening goal in their 2-0 win over Fiorentina.

Newcastle are hosting the Sela Cup this weekend ahead of the start of the Premier League in a week’s time.

Eddie Howe’s team faced Serie A side Fiorentina after Nice and Villarreal played out a 1-1 draw at St. James’ Park.

Howe gave several youngsters a chance to impress, including Lewis Miley and Alex Murphy.

However, it was two of his established attackers who scored the all-important goals.

Miguel Almiron was played in by Alexander Isak to open the scoring before the Swede scored a late second goal.

Sven Botman and Jacob Murphy were impressed with Almiron and will hope he can carry that goalscoring form into next season.

After being one of the most improved players in the league before the World Cup last year, his performances dropped off slightly.

He was still wasteful at times yesterday but will have gained some confidence from finding the back of the net.

Botman and Murphy impressed with Almiron

Posting on Instagram after the match, Almiron shared several photos of him celebrating his goal against Fiorentina alongside the caption: “Home @nufc.”

Sven Botman thought Almiron was on fire, while Jacob Murphy loved what he saw from the £21m attacker.

Newcastle haven’t made many signings yet this summer, but Almiron’s position in the team could be under threat.

Harvey Barnes has arrived from Leicester City and although he looks like a replacement for Allan Saint-Maximin, he could switch onto the other wing if needed.

Howe turned to Isak to play on the wing alongside Callum Wilson towards the end of last year, showing he’s not afraid of making those changes.

Murphy also enjoyed a fantastic run towards the end of the last campaign.

With Champions League football also on the horizon, rotation will be vital to fighting on several fronts next season.

It will be interesting to see which competitions Howe prioritises and where Almiron fits into those plans.