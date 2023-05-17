'Surprisingly': Fabrizio Romano shares big update involving Aston Villa











Fabrizio Romano has dropped a huge update on the future of transfer chief Mateu Alemany amid links with Aston Villa.

Aston Villa were heavily linked with Barcelona chief Alemany and it was even reported that the director was close to joining the club.

With Unai Emery taking Villa from a side battling in the bottom half to a side battling for Europe, it will be a huge summer for the club.

They will want to bolster the squad and also bring in better staff to make sure that they consistently battle for a top half position.



(Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Villa fans will be very excited by all that is currently going on at the club. If they manage to qualify for Europe it will be a fantastic season.

Sadly this update from the Italian journalist is one Villa fans will not want to hear. Romano tweeted: “Mateu Alemany, now surprisingly set to stay at Barcelona. He’s changing his mind after official announcement of his departure.

“Alemany had an agreement in principle with Aston Villa but he never signed any document. Barça, now expected to continue with Alemany.”

Bringing in such a director with such high calibre would have been a great coup for Villa. Sadly, it does not look like they will be able to sign in.

Despite this being upsetting, the Villans should not be too gutted with this. They have done some brilliant transfer business as of late. And no doubt there will be other options they can look at.

It looks set to be an exciting summer for the club. It will be very interesting to see whether they look to hire someone else in this position or leave it.

(Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)