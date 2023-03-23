'Surprised': Some agents were left shocked after what Paratici was doing at Spurs in January - journalist











Writing in his column for Football London, Alasdair Gold has shared an update on Fabio Paratici’s status at Tottenham amid the threat of an impending ban from football.

The Sporting Director has been indicted in the ongoing scandal at Juventus, and he may well be banned from the sport in the coming weeks.

However, while there is seemingly turmoil around Paratici’s role, the Italian is going about his business as usual. According to Gold, he was fully involved in all of the operations during the January transfer window, and, interestingly, agents were surprised to see Paratici playing such an active role in transfer proceedings.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Agents surprised by Paratici

Gold shared what he knows about the Spurs Sporting Director.

“I certainly know some agents who spoke with him in the January transfer window were surprised that he was still so fully involved in operations and it was business as usual despite the noise around him,” Gold wrote.

Business as usual

It sounds as though Tottenham aren’t paying too much attention to the noise that is surrounding Paratici at the moment, and, to be honest, that just about sums up the issues at Spurs at the moment.

Tottenham aren’t thinking long-term, they’re very much of the mindset of ‘crossing that bridge when we come to it’ and the fact that they have a Sporting Director who could be banned in the coming months pulling the strings at the club is worrying, especially as the search for a new manager is on.

Imagine if Paratici appoints Conte’s replacement and then he’s banned. The synergy at the club would immediately be affected and Spurs would again be headed into murky waters.

Tottenham need to figure out a long-term plan with Paratici, and that should probably involve him taking a slight step back until his future is more certain.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Show all