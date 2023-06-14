Kai Havertz is genuinely a player of interest to Arsenal.

That is according to Charles Watts who, when speaking on his YouTube channel, admitted that he doubted these transfer rumours when they first emerged.

It was reported last week by The Telegraph that Arsenal hold an interest in Havertz, but it has to be said that these reports felt a bit left-field at the time.

However, after checking with his own sources, Watts has been able to confidently state that the £75m player is indeed someone Arsenal are discussing signing this summer.

Watts says he was actually surprised to hear this was the case as he did initially question the legitimacy of these rumours.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Havertz a genuine target

Watts shared what he knows about the Chelsea ace.

“As far as I’m aware Kai Havertz is of interest to Arsenal. When I first saw these links I was like ‘this can’t be right.’ I though could Arsenal really be interested in Havertz? But as far as I’ve been told there is interest in Havertz and he is a player they are talking about this summer. The fact that he is on the list of potential targets has surprised me, but he very much is on the list,” Watts said.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Left-field

This is a story that has now been corroborated by numerous trusted journalists, but for some reason it still feels a bit off.

Where does Havertz even fit into this Arsenal team? He’s not getting in ahead of Gabriel Jesus up front, and he’s not getting in ahead of Martin Odegaard as a number 10.

He’d be expensive and he’s on massive wages, but it has to be said that he’s a talented player who could probably really benefit from Mikel Arteta’s tutelage.

Remarkably, it looks as though Havertz to Arsenal is one to keep an eye on this summer.