‘Surprised’: Jermain Defoe says he was shocked by how quick one Tottenham player actually is

Speaking to LadBible TV, Jermain Defoe has been picking his dream five-a-side team from players he’s shared the pitch with.

As you can imagine, Tottenham were well-represented within this side, and one current Spurs player was actually deemed good enough to make the cut.

Indeed, Defoe picked Hugo Lloris as his goalkeeper, reminiscing on his time spent with the goalkeeper at Spurs.

Interestingly, Defoe said that the one thing that shocked him about Lloris was his pace, stating that when he came to Spurs he was blown away by how quick the Frenchman would come off his line.

Defoe hails Lloris

The ex-England star spoke about the goalkeeper.

“I actually met Hugo before he came to Tottenham in the south of France. I remember I was playing head tennis on the beach with him and I remember thinking ‘wow for a goalkeeper with his feet he was unbelievable,’ I was surprised. When I found out he was coming to Tottenham I was buzzing. I remember telling the players Hugo is top, when he came to Spurs what really impressed me was how quick he was around the goal. He’s not massive to be fair, you wouldn’t say he has a big presence, but he’s electric around the goal and quick off his line,” Defoe said.

Modern goalie

Lloris really was one of the first of the modern goalkeepers.

Rather than just being a pure shot-stopper, Lloris prioritised being able to actually play football and actually being physically adept to come off his line in a flash.

There’s always talk about how Spurs are lucky to have had players like Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane for so long, but we mustn’t forget that there’s been a world-class goalkeeper between the sticks for Spurs for over 10 years now.

Lloris has been a brilliant servant for Spurs, and he’s played his own part in changing the game as one of the new-era of modern goalies.

