‘Surprise candidate’: Spurs think the stars are aligned for ‘unique’ manager to come in - journalist











Julian Nagelsmann is one manager that has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur very strongly in recent days.

Indeed, after being sacked by Bayern Munich there have been plenty of reports that Spurs are seeking talks with Nagelsmann, and now, Tom Allnutt has shared what he knows about this situation on Off The Ball.

The Times journalist stated that Spurs genuinely didn’t think that Nagelsmann would be an option for them, but now, they think the stars are aligned for the ‘unique’ manager to come into Tottenham, believing they have a huge opportunity now to get a fantastic gaffer through the door.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Spurs think they have a big opportunity

Allnutt shared what he knows about Nagelsmann.

“Yeah I think that Nagelsmann is something of a surprise candidate because they didn’t think they’d be able to get him. They’ve tried to get him before, they’ve been unable to get him before because of circumstances. They feel as though the circumstances have aligned for them right now and they feel they have an opportunity, you have these opportunity signings in the transfer market and they feel this is one of those in the managerial market and they feel it would be remiss not to test the water here and to find out,” Allnutt said.

Great timing

Nagelsmann will, of course, be far from happy about the fact he was sacked from Bayern Munich, but from a Tottenham perspective, this was great timing for Spurs.

Indeed, with Conte being sacked in the same week Nagelsmann was let go from Bayern, the stars have aligned for Daniel Levy to finally get Nagelsmann through the door after courting him for so long.

Of course, whether or not Nagelsmann does want to take this job remains to be seen, but, as Allnutt says, Tottenham do have a big opportunity here and they’ll want to make the most of it.

Photo by Joern Pollex/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

Show all