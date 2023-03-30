‘Surely he’s thinking it’: Pundit says Klopp must be considering using 24-year-old as an attacker at Liverpool











Steve Nicol has been discussing Trent Alexander-Arnold and how Liverpool can get the best out of the 24-year-old.

Speaking on ESPN, the pundit was, once again, asked to ponder the idea of Alexander-Arnold changing position to move into the midfield.

Alexander-Arnold has been tipped to move into the midfield for years now as pundits try to figure out how to make the most out of his playmaking ability while disguising his defensive deficiencies.

Nicol really doesn’t like the idea of Alexander-Arnold playing in the midfield, but he did state that he could be better utilised as a winger.

Use Alexander-Arnold as an attacker

Nicol gave his verdict on using Alexander-Arnold in the attack.

“He can’t defend, so why would you play him in a defensive midfield role, maybe you play him further up the park,” Nicol said.

“Would you play him left-wing or right-wing? Whichever side he’s on?” Nicol was asked.

“Yes. Look, he’s better from the halfway line forwards. He is particularly bad defensively and if you were Klopp surely he’s thinking it or one of the other coaching staff is saying ‘boss, we can’t keep doing this,’ but they keep doing it.”

Would it work?

Alexander-Arnold is better going forwards than he is at defending, but he still lacks so many attributes that a winger needs.

He’s not notably quick, he’s not a natural finisher, and the fact that he doesn’t cut inside from the right also works against him.

Ironically, Alexander-Arnold would be brilliant as a wing-back, but he doesn’t play in a team that utilises a back five, so that’s a no-go.

Liverpool do need to figure out what to do with the 24-year-old, but we’re not sure a move into the attack is the way to go.

