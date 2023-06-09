Kim Min-Jae is bound to be one of the hottest properties on the transfer market this summer, and he could well end up at Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move for the South Korean, as have Newcastle United, but according to Graeme Bailey, the defender would rather head to Manchester than Tyneside this summer.

Indeed, the journalist was speaking on The Fully Loaded Transfer Show about the Napoli defender’s plans, and he says that the centre-back would rather join Manchester United than Newcastle if he were to leave Napoli.

Photo by Marco Mantovani/Getty Images

Kim would rather join Man Utd

Bailey shared what he knows about the defender.

“Newcastle are being kept informed about the situation, there’s no denying that, they are. You don’t win the raffle if you don’t buy a ticket, but, and I’m not saying Newcastle aren’t a big club, but Kim will be targeting someone like United if he’s going to leave Napoli. Napoli will be fighting to not lose another of their star players, but with this release clause they have to pay it in full,” Bailey said.

“If you did get him he’d be an absolute superstar, he’s a worldie of a player, he really is.”

Long way to go

This just goes to show that Newcastle still have a long way to go in terms of becoming one of the biggest clubs in England.

Yes, they’re the richest team in the Premier League, but for many players the traditional big six are still seen as more alluring.

Kim Min-Jae will have grown up in South Korea seeing Manchester United being the most successful team in England, while Newcastle have struggled to really do anything noteworthy for two decades before their recent takeover, that counts for somethings.

Newcastle may have to wait a few more years before they can go head to head with a team like Manchester United in this fashion.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images