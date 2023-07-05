Aston Villa have been linked with Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic in recent weeks.

Football.london reported that the Villans had emerged as a candidate to sign the United States ace.

Villa have enjoyed a fairly fruitful summer so far on the recruitment front.

Monchi has joined the Villans boardroom from Sevilla, while Youri Tielemans has arrived after leaving Leicester.

However, it doesn’t look as though Villa will be getting their hands on Pulisic this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the USMNT attacker has been pushing for a move to AC Milan since last week.

The transfer insider, writing on Twitter, also relayed a report claiming the Rossoneri have upped their offer for Pulisic.

Our view

Aston Villa have an exciting summer ahead of them ahead of a return to European action.

Unai Emery took them by the scruff of the neck and drove them up the table in the second half of last season.

Although their momentum ended at the worst possible time, they did enough to finish in the top seven.

Pulisic would’ve been a great shout for the Villans, as he is such a top talent.

He joined Chelsea to much fanfare in 2019 but has struggled to nail down a spot in the Blues line-up.

The 24-year-old ‘superstar‘ only made 10 starts for the Blues last season.

And in terms of overall game time, he clocked up just over 1,000 minutes of football from 30 outings.

In all honesty, you can’t blame Pulisic to want a move to Milan over – well, any club really.

They’re one of the biggest clubs in the world and will be in the Champions League next term.