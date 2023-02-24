'Superb' player could now be the next to extend his Arsenal contract after Bukayo Saka











William Saliba could be the next Arsenal player to agree a new contract after Bukayo Saka.

The Athletic report that the England international has not signed a new deal yet but it is all in place and he will commit his future to the club.

That is a major boost and comes on the back of Gabriel Martinelli putting pen to paper on a new deal earlier this year.

Saliba is now the final of the three first teamers whose contract situations needed sorting, and they report he could follow suit to Saka.

They claim he has made positive noises about signing the extension after a fantastic maiden season in English football as Arsenal have flown to the top of the Premier League.

Alan Shearer put Saliba in his Premier League team of the season ahead of Newcastle’s Sven Botman, when named his 11 for the Athletic.

Shearer said: “It seems unfair to leave out their team-mate Sven Botman, but Saliba has been superb.”

“Arsenal have been incredible, the league’s outstanding team, and they are represented through the spine of my side in William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, and Bukayo Saka.

“There could have been others too, such as Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.”

Saliba is absolutely vital to Arsenal and has given their defence a new dimension in terms of his recovery pace and calmness on the ball.

If he put pen to paper on a new deal soon, it would continue the dream season Arsenal are having, which they hope will end in Premier League glory.