Gary Lineker was full of plaudits for Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus as he netted a late goal to seal the win over Manchester United today.

Lineker took to X to share praise for his fellow striker’s clinical finish.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Lineker said: “Superb finish from Jesus. Brilliant!”

And Gary Lineker will be one of many praising Gabriel Jesus tonight.

The striker showed superb composure when coming off the bench to confirm the three points for Mikel Arteta’s side.

And fans will undoubtedly be hoping that Gabriel Jesus is fully fit to start after the international break.

Eddie Nketiah didn’t do a lot wrong today and was impressive with his hold up play at times.

But it’s hard to ignore such an elite piece of football by Arsenal’s £45m Jesus.

And it’s clear that with a fully fit squad – something Arteta hasn’t had for a long while – Arsenal are a dangerous proposition for any team.

Jesus’ sharp decision making today will also be considered timely with a North London derby on the horizon.

Fans will be very relieved that the Brazilian looks raring to go.

Lineker full of praise for Arsenal striker Jesus

Another player who will no doubt get a lot of praise following today’s match will be Declan Rice.

Not just for his winner, but Rice also showed a lot of composure in his performance throughout.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Thomas Partey missing games through injury has often been very disruptive for Arsenal in recent years.

However, with Rice doing a superb job today Partey’s injury was rarely mentioned in any match coverage.

It’s a huge positive for Arteta to have such elite competition for places in his side now – something that was clearly the target for the summer’s transfer window.

And you can imagine that the likes of Lineker will continue to be praising players like Jesus across Arsenal’s season.

There’s still work to be done, but Arsenal can now go into the international break full of optimism.