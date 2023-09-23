‘Super’: Klopp says Liverpool have a truly ‘fantastic’ 20-year-old in their ranks

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Jarell Quansah for how he has fared in the Reds’ first team this season.

The Reds boss, speaking to the Anfield media team, says he didn’t hesitate to name the 20-year-old in his starting XI over the past few games.

Quansah has played in three consecutive Premier League games over the past few weeks, including a start against Wolves.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The academy graduate looked composed at Molineux and was arguably Liverpool’s best defender on the day, as per Goal.com.

Klopp, speaking to the Liverpool media team, said Quansah is a “fantastic” talent who had a “super” pre-season, suggesting he won’t hesitate to play him again.

“In the right moment, in the right club,” Klopp said ahead of Sunday’s meeting with West Ham. “That’s it

“He’s our boy, fantastic boy, one with the U20s of England, obviously massive, massive competition.

“Played a super pre-season with us, that’s really good, and deserved to start the last game against Wolves.

“Some people might say it’s a brave decision, I didn’t feel it was a brave decision from us because we had obviously Ibou ready-ish, two days’ training.

“We had centre-halves we had to bring in with half an hour training more or less because the others were not ready in more serious situations.

“But because Jarell was there, we didn’t have to do it and he did really well. I liked it a lot. It’s nice to see the smile on his face after the game.

“It’s really like he has now three games under his belly and nine points, I think – that’s not a bad record.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Our view

Klopp has never shied away from playing academy talents in his starting XI and it has certainly reaped dividends.

For instance, several years ago you had the likes of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams starting for the Reds and they did well for themselves.

Even if they end up going elsewhere, the experience and confidence they’ve gained from playing for Liverpool stands them in good stead elsewhere.