Tottenham Hotspur fans are reeling after losing Harry Kane, but they mustn’t forget that it’s not been all doom and gloom in north London this summer.

Indeed, Tottenham have an exciting new manager through the door, and they’ve also made a number of good signings.

The likes of Micky Van de Ven and Manor Solomon are exciting young talents, but, of course, James Maddison, has been the big name addition so far this summer.

Graeme Souness is a big fan of this signing, and writing in his column for The Daily Mail, Souness actually ranked Maddison as one of the signings of the summer – ahead of the likes of Declan Rice.

Maddison a top signing

Souness shared how much he’s a fan of Maddison.

“He’s had 39 goal contributions from midfield over the past two seasons (22 goals, 17 assists) and those numbers put him right up there with the best,” Souness wrote.

“I have a lot of time for him, he’s a super player. Harry Kane, if he stays, will love playing with him. Maddison will quickly become Kane’s most frequent supplier of opportunities to put the ball in the net. He will pick Kane out in tight areas, if he is there!

“This is a different type of pressure, though, coming from Leicester. He played with freedom there and there is a bit more on your shoulders at Spurs, especially if it doesn’t start well for them.”

Could be inspired

This could be a truly inspired signing by Tottenham.

Maddison is a proven star at this level, and even without Kane leading the line, he should create bundles of chances for whoever is leading the line for Spurs this season.

Of course, whether or not Maddison does prove to be a better signing than Rice remains to be seen, but Souness certainly thinks that this could be an incredible bit of business.

Kane may have gone, but there’s still a lot to be excited about at Tottenham.