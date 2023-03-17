‘Summer will be interesting’: Fulham journalist shares what he knows about Marco Silva amid Spurs links











Speaking on the Fulhamish Podcast, The Athletic’s Peter Rutzler has been discussing Marco Silva’s future amid links to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Portuguese manager has been strongly linked with a move to Spurs by a number of reputable websites, but, interestingly, Rutzler hasn’t heard anything on his end about a potential move to Tottenham.

Rutzler did state that Silva will be offered a new deal by the west London club, but he made sure to state that nothing has been signed yet and that speculation will continue throughout the coming months and the summer until Silva puts pen to paper on a new deal.

Silva to be offered a contract

Rutzler shared what he knows about Silva’s future.

“I don’t have anything to report here with Marco Silva’s situation with Tottenham. What I would say is that the idea that he won’t be offered a new contract isn’t a thing. That’s par for the course, it’s obvious. He’s the best coach the Khans have had, they will want to keep him. Period,” Rutzler said.

“That is a given. He hasn’t signed a new deal, that naturally leads to questions about his future. Silva has spoken positively with an ambition of being in the league very often and that’s where you want to be. Clearly he has a good thing going with Fulham and the team he has been able to help build.

“Yeah, he hasn’t signed a contract yet, so we will get more of this. I don’t know if Tottenham would want to go for a Marco Silva after the recent appointments they’ve had. He hasn’t got that top six status, he has won major trophies but not in England, so that may count against him, but the players they have really suit his style of play. There’s a fit there and this will continue until a decision is made on his contract.

“As I say, the summer will be interesting because I don’t think Spurs will be the only job that is available. I think the interesting element, and we’re playing hypotheticals, is that if Silva did go it’s a big summer ahead.”

Fulham will be hopeful

Tottenham are reportedly keen on Silva, but Fulham will be hopeful of keeping their manager.

Silva knows better than most that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. Leaving Watford for Everton was eventually made to look like a mistake, while jumping ship from Fulham isn’t always the best idea.

Indeed, both Roy Hodgson and Mark Hughes made poor choices when leaving Craven Cottage, and Silva must be wary of following in their footsteps with a move to Spurs, especially as his fellow Portuguese managers Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo struggled in north London.

