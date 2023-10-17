‘Suits his personality’: Pundit says £170k-a-week Tottenham star is loving life under Ange

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison is loving his role at Spurs, according to Andy Townsend.

The talkSPORT pundit believes being the “pivotal part” of the Tottenham team “suits his personality”.

Maddison has been sensational since joining Spurs for a reported £40million this summer.

The 26-year-old has had a direct hand in seven Tottenham goals in the Premier League.

Maddison has also made 25 key passes for his Spurs teammates, created six big chances, and registered 13 shots on target.

Townsend said about Maddison on talkSPORT (6:53am,17/10/2023): “I have really enjoyed watching Maddison.

“I’ve enjoyed watching him play because I think he enjoys being kind of almost the pivotal part of the team.

“I think that suits his personality. I have been impressed.”

Our view

Praise for Maddison has been coming in thick and fast over the past few months. Townsend isn’t the first pundit to singly him out for praise.

The England international has been an amazing signing for Tottenham – arguably the best in the league this summer based on current evidence.

Obviously £40million isn’t cheap, even in the upper echelons of the Premier League. In addition, he earns a reported £170,000-a-week salary.

Nevertheless, Maddison has brought something to Spurs that they’ve been sorely missing since Christian Eriksen left.

Tottenham are in a good place right now – both in terms of the squad and the table position – and they’ll hope to keep building on these foundations after the international break.