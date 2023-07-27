Leeds United hosted a media day at Thorp Arch this week as reporters were allowed to get up close and personal with the Whites’ squad.

One attendee to this event was the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth, and he was eagle-eyed during his time at the training ground trying to pick up any hints from the players’ body language about how they’re feeling heading into the new season.

One player whose future at Leeds could be unclear is Patrick Bamford, and Smyth made sure to analyse Bamford’s body language during his time at Thorp Arch.

Interestingly, Smyth noted that Bamford is in good spirits and there was nothing to suggest that this was a player who is looking for a way out of Leeds anytime soon.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bamford not looking for a way out

Smyth spoke about Bamford on the Inside Elland Road Podcast.

“Nothing in his demeanour said to me that he was thinking ‘right lads, there’s no point in me putting on this third kit for pictures because I won’t be wearing it.’ There was nothing in his demeanour that suggested to me that he was off. He was laughing and joking with staff. It is perfectly possible that Bamford thinks now is the time to leave Leeds, but I think you can count the potential Premier League takers on one hand. Not because of his ability because of his injury record,” Smyth said.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Big boost

A happy and confident Patrick Bamford is a serious weapon for Leeds in the Championship.

The England international was banging in the goals for the Yorkshire club in the Premier League before injuries took hold, and if he can stay fit, he will be bang at it next season.

Bamford could well be one of Leeds’ most important players next term.

Whether or not Bamford ends up staying or not remains to be seen, but at the minute, it looks like he could be lining up for Daniel Farke’s side next term.