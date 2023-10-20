‘Suddenly’: Tim Sherwood claims three players have just saved their Tottenham careers this season

There was so much uncertainty at Tottenham Hotspur heading into this season.

After a lousy campaign last time around, a new, unproven manager through the door and the sale of their best player, nobody really knew what to expect from Spurs this season.

One thing was for sure though, something had to change.

Indeed, it was very much sink or swim at Tottenham for many players this season as patience was starting to wear thin for some of Spurs’ fringe players.

This adapt or die scenario saw some opt to leave the club, while others stepped up big time.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Tim Sherwood has been discussing some of the improvements he’s seen from Tottenham’s players this season, and he says that the likes of Pape Sarr, Destiny Udogie and Yves Bissouma have saved their Tottenham careers this season after seemingly being surplus to requirements the year before.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Spurs career saved

Sherwood gave his verdict on these three.

“If you’re a player in that dressing room, the manager gives you the confidence to go toe-to-toe with any team. You have a manager who trusts you and he’s improved the individuals. There are loads of players there like Sarr and Udogie who has been fantastic when he’s come back from loan, Bissouma has been outstanding. Everyone thought they were surplus to requirements, but suddenly this guy has shown them a bit of love and now their recruitment doesn’t look half bad.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Postecoglou effect

The players themselves deserve so much credit for stepping up this season, but it would be remiss not to hail Ange Postecoglou for the work he has done with these three.

The Australian has had a truly transformative impact on this trio and many others, and it just goes to show how brilliant a coach he is.

Postecoglou has managed to apply pressure to create diamonds, and Spurs are a much better team for it.