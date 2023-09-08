‘Suddenly’: Oleksandr Zinchenko calls Arsenal teammate ‘secret agent’ after helping organise £32m transfer

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been something of a revelation at Arsenal since making the move from Manchester City.

The Ukrainian is very much seen as one of the leaders of the group at Arsenal. Playing as a left-back, he has ensured Mikel Arteta’s way of playing can be implemented.

And speaking on an episode of Footballer’s Lives, Zinchenko has revealed how another former City player, Gabriel Jesus, helped decide the move.

Zinchenko says Gabriel Jesus turned up at his house to seal Arsenal move

Of course, The Gunners tied up the signing of Jesus early in July of 2022. The Brazilian completed a move to The Emirates with the idea of being the main man at number nine.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Zinchenko would follow a few weeks later as well and speaking on the Footballer’s Lives show, the left-footer has revealed that Jesus actually turned up to help seal the deal.

“Mikel came to my house with the general director. We were sitting outside. And suddenly someone rings my bell and I say I’m going to have to go in case it was a delivery or someone else,” Zinchenko said.

“And there was just Gabriel Jesus behind my gate. So the secret agent came to my house and we had a good conversation all of us. It was a really positive one.”

It’s been very clear ever since Jesus and Zinchenko joined that both have had a huge influence on proceedings.

Obviously, Jesus saw the opportunity coming with Zinchenko and wanted to ensure it was seized.

Two leaders

It’s been widely documented how much Jesus and Zinchenko have influenced things since signing for the Gunners.

And with this little story from Zinchenko, it shows how quickly Gabriel Jesus had settled and felt he could have some sort of influence on proceedings.

The key now for both Zinchenko and Jesus is to turn these nice stories into winning things. Ultimately, they came up short last season and that needs to change.