'Suddenly': If Arsenal don't sign Declan Rice, they may move for £16m Bayern Munich star instead - journalist











Arsenal could go for Ryan Gravenberch if they don’t sign Declan Rice this summer.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has been speaking about Gravenberch’s options this summer, and he stated that the Dutch midfielder suddenly has a number of options in the Premier League such as Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Liverpool like the idea of bringing Gravenberch in, while, according to Bailey, the Bayern Munich ace could be an alternative to Declan Rice if Arsenal fail to sign the England international this summer.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Rice alternative

Bailey shared what he knows about Gravenberch.

“I think Thomas Tuchel would like to keep him this summer, but I don’t think the player is willing to wait on that, he knows that he has Premier League options and suddenly he has some big Premier League options. Liverpool like him a lot, Arsenal potentially instead of Declan Rice if he doesn’t go there, Manchester United see him as a potential player as well. He probably wouldn’t be first-choice for those two, but Liverpool need midfield reinforcements,” Bailey said.

Cheaper

It’s intriguing to hear that Gravenberch could be an alternative to Declan Rice because he’d be a whole lot cheaper than the West Ham star.

Rice is being touted as an £80m player heading into the summer, while Gravenberch moved last year for just £16m – and his stock hasn’t risen at all since then.

While Gravenberch may not be as good as Rice, he may well represent better value, and if Arsenal do ultimately end up signing the Dutchman, they could then have a lot more money left over to pad out their squad in preparation for a potential Champions League challenge next season.

This would be a less glamourous signing than Rice, but it would also be more economical.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

