‘Such a nightmare’: Tottenham not planning to rush ‘fantastic’ player back from injury – Gold

Alasdair Gold has provided an update on Tottenham Hotspur full-back Ryan Sessegnon.

The football.london journalist was asked about the Spurs talent in his latest Q&A on the news website.

Sessegnon is currently on the sidelines recovering from surgery he had to fix a hamstring injury in July.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The 23-year-old has struggled with injuries recently, and his latest operation was to do with a recurring hamstring issue.

In Gold’s latest Q&A, a fan asked him what he felt the future would hold for Sessegnon under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

The journalist says Tottenham are not planning to rush the player back from injury and will be cautious over his recovery.

‘Everyone is being cautious’

Gold admitted that Spurs were willing to let Sessegnon leave in the summer, but health took precedence after his injury and need for surgery.

When he returns, the report reckons a January move is the likeliest outcome, with Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies ahead of him in the pecking order.

“The club were willing to allow Sessegnon to leave in the summer, whether that was on loan or permanently, but his need for surgery scuppered that,” said Gold.

“Everyone is being cautious with his recovery and not rushing it because there is real hope that this operation will be the one that makes the chances of more hamstring injuries reduce enormously.

“Nobody is going to rush this process for a talented young player who has had such a nightmare with his hamstring issues.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

“Whether he gets minutes when he returns is another thing with Udogie and Davies there and so few fixtures.

“I would imagine a January move is more likely unless he profits from others’ injuries.”

Our view

It’s such a shame how Sessegnon’s last few years have panned out. He has had good runs in the Spurs squad, but sadly injuries have really hampered his progress and development.

He’s a ‘fantastic‘ talent who looked he was a future superstar when Tottenham signed him from Fulham.

Let’s hope that this latest surgery does indeed fix the problem once and for all, and then he can rebuild his career.

A January loan for Sessegnon to rebuild fitness is probably the best solution for him in the mid-term, and then the club and the player can decide on the next step.