‘Submitted official bid’: Fabrizio Romano says Aston Villa now pushing for another ‘incredible’ signing

Aston Villa are interested in making a move for Nicolo Zaniolo and Fabrizio Romano has provided a somewhat positive update on the transfer saga.

It has been confirmed by Unai Emery that Aston Villa want to sign the Italian talent this summer. With Emiliano Buendia injured, this possible move makes a lot of sense.

Romano has provided an update on the situation. He tweeted: “Aston Villa submitted official bid for Nicoló Zaniolo, €3m loan fee. Salary covered. €20m buy option clause. €7m add-ons up to potential €27m package in case Villa will buy Zaniolo. Still waiting for Gala’s final answer, frustration growing.”

This is of course very interesting because it is positive that they have put in an offer but the fact that frustration is growing is not great to hear.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Zaniolo is wanted by Aston Villa

The “incredible” attacking midfielder is a great option for the club to sign. More so, he has already won the European competition that Aston Villa will be in next season, the Europa Conference League.

This experience would be great for the club to have. He is also only 24 years-old so he has bags of potential and will grow even more no doubt.

It will be really interesting to see him work with Unai Emery. The Villa manager has massively improved the current squad and shown that he is a top coach.

Villa have come on in leaps and bounds since he joined and it is exciting to see how they perform next season in all competitions.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

The club have made some top signings and with a couple of weeks of the transfer window left, there is no doubt that there will be more.

Zaniolo could no doubt be one of them, but with frustration growing, it will be interesting to see if they move onto other targets sooner rather than later.