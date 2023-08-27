‘Stunning’ £70m player set to be offered bumper new contract amid interest from Tottenham

Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze is set to be offered a massively improved contract at the club amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to The Sun who also confirm that the new deal could even include a fixed release price.

Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Aside from a new contract, Crystal Palace have reportedly put a £70m asking price on Eze this summer.

The midfielder has been strongly linked with Tottenham and Manchester City in summers where both teams have lost key players.

Spurs are still trying to strengthen in the wake of Harry Kane leaving whereas City have also lost influential personnel such as Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez.

And given how well Tottenham have started the season, they may be hoping that their interest could tempt Eze to ignore a new contract offer.

It’ll be interesting to see if either club makes a concerted effort to sign Eze before next week’s Deadline Day.

The report also mentions that there could be interest in Eze in the future from one FC Barcelona.

Crystal Palace to offer Eze a new contract amid interest from Tottenham

If Eze were to sign a new contract this summer it would represent another significant coup for Palace.

It looked to many that Michael Olise would be joining London rivals Chelsea before the club announced that he had signed a new deal.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

And Palace will seemingly hope for another show of loyalty here.

The club have already lost Wilfried Zaha this summer and another star Cheick Doucoure has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

So it’s no surprise to see Palace trying to protect their position.

But with Tottenham once again looking pulsating under Ange Postecolgou yesterday – you do wonder if ‘stunning’ Eze could be tempted.

Eze is a glorious footballer on his day and should fit perfectly into the style that Postecoglou’s side are now playing.

So whilst Palace hope that Eze will soon sign a new contract, Tottenham might be hoping that he will instead pursue a future in North London.