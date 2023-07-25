‘Strong’ right-back handed future Crystal Palace transfer opportunity

The latest reports suggest that the multi-club model Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor is a part of could help the club seal a deal for Mateo Ponte.

According to GazetaEsportiva, Ponte has been presented with a plan which could see him moving to Crystal Palace in the future.

The report goes on to say that the Uruguayan has already agreed personal terms with Botafogo. This is one of the other clubs that Textor owns.

Textor and Botafogo have provided a plan to Ponte which, ‘depending on his performance’, could end up at Palace or Textor’s other club Lyon.

Photo by Marcelo Endelli – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Mateo Ponte linked to Crystal Palace

Ponte is a defender who is highly-rated. The ‘strong‘ right-back is only 20 years-old who has featured for the Uruguayan national youth sides.

The Eagles no doubt need a right-back. Joel Ward and Nathaniel Clyne are both veterans of the game who are towards the end of their careers.

It is good to see the club looking for a young full-back to potentially replace them in the near future.

It is a huge transfer window for the club due to the fact that Wilfried Zaha has now left.

Ponte looks to have bags of potential and it is a great idea to see how he fairs at Botafogo so that they do not rush the young star in to the Premier League.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The club need to strengthen the squad as multiple teams are now believing that they can finish in the top half of the Premier League next season.

With so much strong competition, Palace, who have been in the division for just over a decade, do not want to fall behind. They have enjoyed signing young talent. It looks like they could do this again in the near future with Ponte.