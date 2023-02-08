Striker to get new contract after Everton tried to sign him on deadline day - Romano











Everton tried to sign Olivier Giroud on transfer deadline day but he is now set for a new contract at AC Milan.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who has offered an update on the ‘excellent‘ striker who knocked England out of the 2022 World Cup.

For the second year running, Everton made a managerial appointment in the closing stages of the transfer window, bringing in Sean Dyche.

That left just deadline day on which to bring in new signings but they failed to get a single player over the line before the window closed.

Giroud in line for new contract after Everton January interest

Everton still have not replaced the goals of Richarlison, who joined Tottenham in the summer – where he has yet to hit the net in the Premier League.

They looked far and wide for a striker last month and Giroud is the kind of physical presence who could have been just right for Dyche.

But they did not get him, with MLS clubs also interested and now Milan want to extend the contract he has which runs out at the end of the season.

Everton have to go with what they have in the relegation battle, but the early signs were good on Saturday, as they beat Giroud’s former club Arsenal 1-0 at Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s form and fitness will be hugely important for Everton in the survival battle, and he was not able to be a reliable presence for Frank Lampard.

It seems Giroud will not be that man either, and Dyche will need to wait until the summer to make his first signing, at which stage he will hope he is still in charge of a Premier League club.