Club now plan to sign £13m player in January after Tottenham failed to get him

AS Monaco are now planning an attempt to try and sign Tottenham Hotspur target Tosin Adarabioyo in the January transfer window.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano who shared the update on X.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Romano said that Monaco had pushed very hard to sign Adarabioyo in the summer.

However, He revealed that a £13m deal was called off owing to Fulham failing to find a replacement.

Romano did confirm that Monaco still want Tosin moving forwards, though.

Romano said: “Understand AS Monaco plan to try again for Tosin Adarabioyo in January after pushing hard to sign him.

“Monaco offered €12m plus €3m add ons on Deadline Day, deal off due to Fulham failing to find replacement — same case as Palhinha & Bayern.

“Monaco still want Tosin for 2024.”

Tottenham were reportedly very interested in bringing Adarabioyo to the club this summer.

However, reports suggested that Tottenham will have needed to offload either Eric Dier or Davinson Sanchez in order to do so.

And with both remaining put, it might be a situation Spurs revisit in January as well.

Monaco will push to sign Tottenham target Adarabioyo in January

Of course, interest is being hastened in Adarabioyo owing to his contract now having less than a year left.

And at 25-years-old, Adarabioyo would be an excellent signing for a lot of top clubs on a free contract – should his situation get that far.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Adarabioyo reportedly won’t be signing an extension with Fulham after talks broke down.

Therefore foreign clubs will be able to sign a pre-contract with Adarabioyo in January – a luxury Spurs won’t be afforded.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham will try to challenge Monaco to sign Adarabioyo in January, but you’d imagine they will again target a centre-back in the near future.

Ange Postecoglou’s project has enjoyed an exciting start but the squad do now look slightly light in their choices past Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.