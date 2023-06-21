Arsenal could still sign Joao Cancelo this summer according to Dean Jones.

Writing on the Ranks FC Patreon page, the journalist shared an update on the Portuguese defender amid a number of links away from Manchester City.

According to Jones, a move to Arsenal is still possible for Cancelo. However, sadly, he wasn’t able to say that this deal is likely at this moment in time.

Jones is predicting a big summer for Arsenal, claiming that the north London club are determined to not let this window pass by without signing players who can come in and make an immediate impact on their squad.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Cancelo move still possible

Jones shared an update on Arsenal.

“I have talked a few times on the pod about the prospect of Joao Cancelo joining Arsenal and that is still possible. I can’t say it is likely – obviously they need to sort out the Rice/Havertz situations – but imagine if they could tie those up and follow it up with the signing of Cancelo, as well as a top centre-back,” Jones wrote.

“It would really elevate them. Cancelo is also being linked with Barcelona but we are not sure yet exactly what they will be capable of this summer. This is a defining year for Arsenal and they are determined not to let it pass by without signing players that can walk in and immediately make an impact.”

Photo by Matt McNulty – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

City won’t be keen

While Jones says that this move for Cancelo is still possible, we have to imagine that Manchester City won’t be too keen on this idea.

Indeed, the Premier League champions were burnt last season after selling Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, and one has to imagine that they won’t be keen to strengthen their nearest rivals any further.

Cancelo will be leaving City this summer, but it’s hard to believe that Pep Guardiola will be too keen to do Arsenal any more favours.