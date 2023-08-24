Tottenham Hotspur have only signed one defender this summer.

The north London club had a truly terrible defensive record last season, and heading into this summer it was clear that the backline needed addressing.

However, with just one week of the window to go, Tottenham have only signed one new defender in the shape of Micky Van de Ven, and you can’t help but feel that more is needed.

Luckily, it sounds as though there may be more reinforcements on the way.

According to Ben Jacobs, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Perr Schuurs is a player that Tottenham like the look of, and he is still being discussed internally at Tottenham as an option for the club this summer.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Schuurs discussed

Jacobs shared what he knows about the ‘incredible’ defender.

“Perr Schuurs I think is still being discussed internally, and he could be a player at a little bit more value than some of the other names being discussed,” Jacobs said.

Double Dutch

Schuurs’ arrival at Tottenham would be very interesting for a number of reasons, but perhaps the most intriguing factor is that Spurs could end up with a centre-back pairing consisting of two Dutch players with Schuurs and Van de Ven.

Of course, just because two players are from the same country doesn’t mean they will instantly click, but there would be no language barrier between these two and cultural similarities may also help them bond off the pitch.

We’ve seen before at Tottenham how two players who know each other well from the same country can gel together brilliantly with Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, and maybe, just maybe, these two can do the same.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as Tottenham weigh up how to improve their backline.