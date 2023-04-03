Michael Stewart produces damning Rangers verdict ahead of Old Firm clash











BBC Pundit Michael Stewart has made his predictions ahead of the Scottish Premiership match between Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers and the blue side of Glasgow will not be happy with his verdict.

With only a few games left of the Scottish Premiership season, it is crucial for both sides to pick up the win. Celtic can practically claim the title if they beat rivals Rangers, who sit in second but are nine points away from the Hoops.

Football fans from across the globe will be tuning in to watch the two meet again, and Celtic have the home advantage for this fixture.

Speaking to the Glasgow Times, Stewart was discussing the outcome of the upcoming match, which sees Rangers and Celtic meet on Saturday 8th April, and he believes Celtic will be too strong for Rangers as he said: “Rangers are a different beast from the last game at Celtic Park. Michael Beale’s come in and steadied the ship, he’s making progress with them, but Celtic are the benchmark.

“When you compare the two, the intensity that Celtic play at is the difference.

“Rangers don’t have that for me. The one criticism of Michael Beale’s team, especially when he first took over, is that they were getting results, but the intensity wasn’t there.”

Stewart gives verdict as Rangers face Celtic in Old Firm Derby

Celtic are undefeated against Rangers this season, and the two sides have met three times in the 22/23 campaign. The results included one draw and two Celtic wins, with the Hoops thrashing Rangers 4-0 in one of the first fixtures of the season.



This does reveal that this season has been a tough one for Rangers when it comes to the Old Firm Derby and Celtic show no signs of dropping their high-intensity levels this season. This should see them too strong for Rangers like BBC Pundit Stewart suggested.



The Old Firm derby always sees both sides ferociously battle it out to try and claim the win. With Celtic on a 15-match win streak and at home, we see them being too strong for Rangers in this Scottish Premiership clash.

