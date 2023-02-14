Steven Gerrard reacts on Instagram to Stefan Bajcetic’s performance for Liverpool











Steven Gerrard has now reacted to Stefan Bajcetic’s performance for Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby win last night.

It was a very welcome return to form for the Reds, who have been struggled all campaign to get into top gear.

The club posted a photo of Bajcetic in action on Instagram, and the youngster has been a bright spark in recent weeks.

It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp has struggled to get the best out of his midfielders this season.

Fitness has certainly played a part, but the likes of Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara have been well below expectations.

The emergence of Bajcetic has been a welcome relief for Liverpool in the past few weeks.

After making his debut against Bournemouth earlier in the season, he was thrown into the action against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

His late goal secured an important victory, and Klopp handed him his first league start against Chelsea a few weeks ago.

Bajcetic is going from strength to strength for Liverpool, and Steven Gerrard was clearly impressed with the teenager.

It’s going to be hard for Klopp to drop him now after a fantastic man of the match performance last night.

Gerrard reacts to Bajcetic performance for Liverpool

Taking to Instagram, Liverpool posted a picture of Bajcetic stretching for the ball with the caption, “Brilliant tonight, @stefanbajcetic.”

Gerrard was among a number of former players to reply, applauding Bajcetic’s effort and suggesting he was on fire.

Jose Enrique simply said, “MOTM”, while Adebayo Akinfenwa replied, “Certified BeastMode, 18 years old, wow!”

Liverpool coaches have already suggested this season that Bajcetic is way ahead of schedule in his development.

He’s already played as a right-back, holding midfielder and now a central midfielder in his short senior career.

That versatility is a valuable asset, but his composure and tenacity suggest midfield is where he’ll eventually end up.

If Bajcetic can add some attacking impetus to his game, it won’t be long before some people start comparing him to Gerrard.

The likes of Jude Bellingham are currently on Liverpool’s transfer wish list for the summer.

There will be plenty of Liverpool fans dreaming of a Bajcetic and Bellingham partnership at Anfield next season.

