Liverpool cult hero Steve McManaman praised Ryan Gravenberch for his efforts in the Reds’ Europa League win on Thursday night.

The Anfield icon, speaking on TNT Sports, said the Liverpool summer signing was “quite impressive” against Union Saint-Gilloise.

McManaman acknowledges that Gravenberch’s opener was “low-key” but he nonetheless did well to earn “that little bit of luck”.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

The £34million summer signing got his first Liverpool goal against the Belgian outfit, making the most of an Anthony Moris error.

Darwin Nunez set Trent Alexander-Arnold up for an effort that the away keeper flapped at, allowing Gravenberch to slot home.

“It has been a low-key goal,” said McManaman, via BBC Sport. “It had to be a goalkeeping error to calm the nerves of everyone in the ground.

“They break quick and Union Saint-Gilloise get people back, but this is nothing more than a goalkeeping error.

“He has been quite impressive this evening, Gravenberch, and he earned that little bit of luck.”

Standing ovation

Liverpool World gave the Dutchman an 8 out of 10 rating for his efforts on the night.

“Imperious in the opening 45 minutes with his power and got a deserved maiden Liverpool goal, having been well kept out earlier on,” they wrote.

“Continued to probe Union in the second period and only a fine save denied him a double. Subbed in the 79th minute to a standing ovation.”

As per BBC Sport, Gravenberch has either scored or assisted in each of his first three starts in all competitions for Liverpool.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

He is the fifth Dutchman to score for the club in European competition, after Ryan Babel, Dirk Kuyt, Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Liverpool went on to make sure of victory in second-half injury time as Diogo Jota slotted home to cap off a 2-0 win.

Our view

Gravenberch joined Liverpool to much fanfare on transfer deadline day as the fourth new midfield signing of the window.

Jurgen Klopp has used him sparingly while he finds his feet in the Premier League, and he’s certainly on the right track.

At just 21 years of age, Gravenberch has his whole career ahead of him, and hopefully Liverpool can bring the best out of him.