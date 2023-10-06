Steve McManaman says Liverpool have a 26-year-old who’s so ‘ruthless’

Liverpool cult hero Steve McManaman praised the “ruthless” Diogo Jota as the Reds triumphed in their Europa League encounter on Thursday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s charges made it two wins out of two in the competition, though they once again had to do so the hard way.

Liverpool hosted Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield and opened the scoring late on in the first half.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Ryan Gravenberch got his first Liverpool goal against the Belgian outfit, making the most of an Anthony Moris error.

Darwin Nunez set Trent Alexander-Arnold up for an effort that the away keeper failed to catch, allowing Gravenberch to slot home.

Liverpool were still only a goal up going into the latter stages of the match, until a defensive error allowed Jota to bear down on goal and slot home.

‘Goes flying’

“The relief,” McManaman said on TNT Sports, via BBC Sport.

“Liverpool break. Jota goes flying, Diaz loses control and slips and whenever [Jota] gets into that area he is ruthless.

“He slots it past [the goalkeeper]. The exhalation of breath by everyone at Anfield.”

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Jota has made quite a name for himself as a player who can unleash a goal out of nowhere.

The 26-year-old has been a great servant to the Anfield club and, even though he’s having to make do as a squad rotation player, he can certainly be depended upon.

Up next for Liverpool is Sunday’s Premier League trip to Brighton. After the international break, the Reds return to action in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on 21 October.