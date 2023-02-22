Steve McManaman amazed by Andy Robertson during Liverpool loss











Steve McManaman was full of praise for Andy Robertson right at the end of the first-half of Liverpool’s Champions League tie with Real Madrid on Tuesday, telling BT Sport (broadcast on 21/2; 20:48) that the challenge to deny Rodrygo was outstanding.

Obviously, the night proved to be a miserable one for anyone in red. Liverpool went 2-0 up in the first-leg of their last 16 tie with Carlo Ancelotti’s men. And it appeared that they were likely to take a comfortable lead into the return fixture inside the Bernabeu.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

However, Real turned the game around in some style. It was 2-2 before the break, with Alisson making an awful error to allow Vinicius Junior to equalise.

McManaman lauds Robertson in Liverpool loss

Of course, the scoreline did get worse. But Robertson did his best to delay that happening. Real countered right at the end of the half, bursting down the left. And it appeared that Vinicius Junior was about to set up Rodrygo for a simple tap-in at the back post.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

However, Robertson managed to not only get to the ball first, but also hook it out for a corner rather than the ball into his own net. And McManaman was full of praise for the Scotland international’s intervention.

“What a tackle that is. We’ve just been talking about a great left-back sat in the stands. What a tackle this one was. Great ball from Fede Valverde. He’s onside,” he told BT Sport.

“Vinicius Junior just lets it onto the far post and what a touch that is by Andy Robertson. Could have scored an OG, but times it perfectly.”

Robertson was arguably one of Liverpool’s better players on a hugely disappointing night. He was one of the only defenders to do well. And he was full of energy when it came to getting forward.

The result however, does leave Liverpool needing another of their incredible comebacks to go through. Real absolutely punished Jurgen Klopp’s side, stepping on the gas after the break.

They will take encouragement from the start they made. Ancelotti’s side looked shellshocked by the Premier League team. And it appeared that a huge win could be on the cards.

If they make a similar start in the return leg, the deficit will only be one. And given where the momentum will be in that moment, Liverpool could perhaps start dreaming of one of their greatest fightbacks.