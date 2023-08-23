Steve Bruce responds when asked if he expects Newcastle to make the top-four this season

Steve Bruce has responded after being asked whether Newcastle United will finish in the top-four in the Premier League this season after qualifying for the Champions League last year.

Bruce was speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast nearly two years after he left St James’ Park after an underwhelming spell on Tyneside.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Steve Bruce was someone the Newcastle United fans never really took to. Of course, he may wonder what could have been as he left the club shortly after they were taken over by PIF.

Bruce thinks Newcastle could finish in the top-four again

That decision to replace Bruce with Eddie Howe proved to be inspired. Howe led Newcastle away from danger in the Premier League. And of course, what followed was a remarkable achievement.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Newcastle finished in the top-four last season, securing a return to the Champions League. Obviously, everyone expected the Magpies to achieve big things following the takeover. But their rapid progress has come without a raft of superstar signings.

It is going to be a tougher task for Newcastle to replicate that finish this season. Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham are surely going to be better. Meanwhile, the likes of Brighton, Aston Villa and Brentford are not going away.

Bruce suggested that it will be more difficult. But he does think Newcastle can make the top-four again.

“I wouldn’t be surprised,” he told No Tippy Tappy Football. “I think they’re going to have a little bit more competition this year because you’d expect Chelsea to be better, and Liverpool to be better.

“But I wouldn’t be surprised. They’ve bought really, really well again, made a really good start to the season. Let’s see what happens.”

Newcastle definitely made a real statement of intent in their opening game. Many have high hopes for Aston Villa. And yet, the Magpies thrashed them 5-1 to spark some brilliant scenes at St James’ Park.

They were a little underwhelming against Manchester City. But there was only one goal in the game. And they did not disgrace themselves against the treble winners.

So it may well be another step in the right direction for Newcastle this term.