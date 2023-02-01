Sterling reacts on Instagram as Jorginho joins Arsenal on deadline day











Raheem Sterling has reacted on Instagram to wish Jorginho well after the midfielder left Chelsea to join Arsenal on the final day of the January transfer window.

Jorginho became the surprise midfield addition to Mikel Arteta’s ranks. Reports that the Gunners wanted the Italian only came about on Monday evening as Arsenal struggled to agree a deal for Moises Caicedo.

Of course, the 31-year-old arrives after a successful spell with Chelsea. While at Stamford Bridge, he won the Europa League and Champions League. Meanwhile, he was also a part of the Italy side which won Euro 2020.

Raheem Sterling reacts as Jorginho completes Arsenal move

Arsenal fans had some real worries. Obviously, that is understandable when they have made a big play to sign Caicedo in the window.

Chelsea have endured a tough campaign. And Jorginho has not been at his best for a little while. However, Arsenal did not necessarily need a signing to save their season.

They needed someone who adds to the depth. And they needed someone who will be ready to step in if needed should one of their star midfielders be unavailable.

Perhaps Jorginho does not offer the same as the likes of Thomas Partey or Granit Xhaka. But there will be a reason Mikel Arteta was keen to bring him in. And it is fair to say that they have got little wrong in the market in recent months.

Ultimately, the move has now gone through. And Jorginho has since taken to Instagram to comment on the move.

A number of now former teammates have responded with messages of good luck, with the likes of Sterling and Kai Havertz amongst those to reply to Jorginho following his switch.

Here is what Jorginho posted, along with some of the responses…

