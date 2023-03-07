‘Stepped up big time’: Campbell says one Arsenal player carried Bukayo Saka at the weekend











Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell has been discussing Arsenal’s game against Bournemouth at the weekend and the performance of Bukayo Saka.

Saka has been, arguably, Arsenal’s best player this season, but on Saturday he really wasn’t at his best as the Gunners suffered a scare.

Campbell noted that Saka didn’t have his best game against Bournemouth, but he says that he didn’t have to because Ben White gave him a lot of help down that right flank in the second-half.

Indeed, Campbell was full of praise for White, stating that he really helped Saka out at the weekend, hailing him for stepping up against the Cherries.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

White helped Saka

The pundit spoke highly of the defender.

“Our starboy Saka didn’t have the best game, but he didn’t have to. He got help from Ben White in that second half. He got help, and you know what, that’s what these young players need sometimes. When they’re not having a great game they need help from somebody else to step up and Ben White stepped up big time on Saturday,” Campbell said.

Team effort

Saka may be good enough to win games on his own for Arsenal, but sometimes he needs his teammates to help him out in the same way he often helps them.

Even the best players have those days where nothing is coming off for them, and while Saka wasn’t great on Saturday, the Gunners got the three points, that’s what matters.

Arsenal have so often relied on a few star players for results in recent years as the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil have carried a huge weight of responsibility, but now, the load can be spread.

White helped Saka this time, but Saka has saved his teammates’ skin on countless occasions in recent months.

