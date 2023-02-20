Stephen Warnock shocked by 'awful' Leeds manager situation after Jesse Marsch sacking











Former Leeds and Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has admitted he’s amazed by the current manager situation at Elland Road.

Leeds are yet to appoint a new manager after sacking Jesse Marsch. The club are believed to have approached a number of names, but nothing has materialised. Since then, Michael Skubala has been given the role with no end date in sight.

And speaking on Sky Sports today, Warnock slammed his former club, admitting he can’t quite believe they’ve not planned properly.

“I don’t understand it at all. Really don’t. How you can sack a manager and not have a contingency plan, not having something arranged. You know. I just think as soon as you hire a manager you should already be looking at your next manager. You can’t think this guy’s here for the next 10 years or so, you’ve got to think worst case scenario,” Warnock said.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

“Yes, you’ve got to back him. But if this does not work out, what are out next options. To hear rumours that Jesse Marsch was lined up to replace Bielsa for a long time, they knew he was the replacement. So why hasn’t it happened this time? Where is the plan in place to say if Jesse Marsch goes? How they’ve not had a plan in place could cost them down the line. This absolutely awful planning from Leeds as a club.”

TBR’s View: Leeds in a mess at the moment

This is becoming a bit of a farce for Leeds and a huge cause of frustration for their loyal fans.

Skubala is doing an admirable enough job but by the time Leeds find a manager, they might be down already.

There simply has to be some sort of comms from the club this week. Skubala is planning for a huge game with Southampton. But after that, it seems like it’s anyone’s guess.