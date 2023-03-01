Stellini shares which Spurs player would be the best kart racer as F1 partnership announced











Tottenham Hotspur coach Cristian Stellini has named Cristian Romero as the player he thinks would be best at kart racing.

The Spurs assistant manager responded to Alasdair Gold’s question for football.london, in wake of the club’s partnership with Formula 1.

This will see the delivery of the world’s first-in-stadium electric karting facility and London’s longest indoor track below the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Spurs will also develop a new driver academy programme, which will be used to help identify the next generation of motorsports talent.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has opened a number of opportunities up to the club. These include NFL, rugby and boxing matches, as well as concerts.

As per a Spurs statement, this latest partnership will ‘aim to create apprenticeship and career opportunities for local young people and bring greater diversity to the motorsport industry’.

‘Risk a bit’

Back to football, Tottenham head to Sheffield United on Wednesday night for their FA Cup fifth-round tie.

Stellini, still deputising for Antonio Conte, held his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Gold asked the Italian who he felt would be the best kart racer in his squad. He duly went for Romero.

“I think the player with the most courage because if you have to challenge with the speed I think Romero could be the player to risk a bit,” said Stellini.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

No surprise there really. Romero is a physical, fearless and fierce competitor. So he’d likely be a force to be reckoned with on the track.

Obviously, the 24-year-old is a force to be reckoned with on the pitch as well. He has been absolutely outstanding in Tottenham’s last few games.

Romero has proven to be an indispensable player for Spurs. Hopefully he can continue in his rich vein of form.

Spurs in tricky FA Cup tie

Tottenham will surely fancy their chances of going far in the FA Cup. However, they’ll be up against a tricky opponent in Sheffield United.

The Blades are currently sitting second in the Championship, seven points ahead of third-placed Middlesbrough.

They have seen off Millwall and Wrexham to reach the fifth round.

Meanwhile, Spurs defeated Portsmouth and Preston to set up Wednesday’s tie at Bramall Lane.