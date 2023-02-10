Stellini shares Porro verdict ahead of Tottenham trip to Leicester











Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Cristian Stellini has praised Pedro Porro‘s quality and enthusiasm.

The Spurs coach, speaking to football.london, said the January signing is a “fantastic” talent.

Tottenham finally got the signing of Porro over the line on transfer deadline day after weeks of talks.

Tottenham landed the 23-year-old on a £5million loan deal ahead of a £39million obligation to buy in summer.

Porro is yet to debut for Spurs, having had to make do with a place on the bench against Manchester City.

However, Stellini is confident that the player’s quality, experience and enthusiasm will bode well for when he plays.

“He can bring very good skill, he can bring experience,” said Stellini.

“He’s a young player but with great experience. Technically he’s a fantastic player.

“His enthusiasm to play in a new league, in a new team, could be a boost for us when we decide to use him.”

Emerson at RCB, Porro at RWB?

With Cristian Romero suspended for Saturday’s trip to Leicester, Stellini has some thinking to do in terms of his line-up.

Davinson Sanchez seems like the most logical option to replace the Argentine.

However, the idea of Emerson Royal playing as the right-hand centre-back has also been doing the rounds.

I've said it before, as have a few others, seeing Emerson Royal at RCB would be kind of interesting. Focusing more on his defensive abilities and underlapping drives down the centre of the pitch rather than out wide. I would be down to see him at RCB and Porro RWB vs Leicester 👀 — Seb Jenkins (@SpursWebSeb) February 9, 2023

Were Emerson to come in at RCB, then Porro would be a shoo-in at right wing-back.

Obviously Stellini could also just take Emerson out of the XI and bring Porro in, with Sanchez at RCB.

However, it doesn’t feel right to drop Emerson right when he’s finally finding form.

Nonetheless, surely it won’t be long before Porro starts playing regularly.

And considering how great he has been for Sporting CP, it’ll be exciting to see what he can do in lilywhite.

The prospect of Harry Kane getting on the end of Porro’s silver-platter deliveries time and time again is certainly an exciting one.