Cristian Stellini drops Heung-Min Son injury concern ahead of Tottenham v Chelsea











Tottenham take on Chelsea this weekend and Cristian Stellini has revealed some concerning injury news about Heung-Min Son.

Son was left on the bench last week against West Ham but once again came on to good effect, grabbing the decisive second goal.

The South Korean star has been dropped to the bench this season before. Of course, he responded brilliantly on that occasion too, coming on to score a hat-trick against Leicester.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

However, it remains to be seen whether or not Son will get the nod against Chelsea. Speaking in his press conference ahead of the fixture, Spurs’ interim boss Cristian Stellini revealed that Son is actually carrying an injury, hence him being left out against the Hammers.

“It was about conditioning. Sonny had a problem that he’s had for a bit of time. Sometimes players need time to recover. We have a busy period coming up and we need everyone 100%,” Stellini said.

Son will be expecting to start given his cameo last week. However, Stellini is clearly concerned about having his stars burnt out as the season progresses. Son, then, might end up settling for a similar role this weekend.

TBR’s View: Son should start for Tottenham v Chelsea

Big games call for your best players and if Son has had the week to get right, then he should play this weekend.

Chelsea are in disarray at the moment and the idea of Son, Kane and Kulusevski getting at them will be a worry.

It was smart management to rest Son a bit last weekend. But these games are what the big players want to be apart of and the South Korean will want to start. That, coupled with the fact that Richarlison was pretty poor, should make up Stellini and Conte’s mind.