Stellini could start 'golden' £34k-a-week talent for Spurs v Sheffield United - TBR View











Tottenham Hotspur will hope to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup tonight.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs head to Championship high-flyers Sheffield United in a 7:55pm GMT kickoff.

For Tottenham, the FA Cup is arguably their best chance of silverware this season at present.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

At the same time, Conte and Cristian Stellini will need to manage their players’ game time.

Tottenham face a quick turnaround in games, with Wolves away in the league on Saturday afternoon.

With that in mind, the Spurs coaches could well make a number of changes to their starting XI.

One player who seems likely to get a start is January signing Arnaut Danjuma.

Indeed, the player dropped a possible hint regarding his selection ahead of Wednesday’s match on Twitter.

‘Like Robben’

The Spurs on-loan winger is an experienced player with over 150 competitive senior appearances to his name.

Danjuma is also a Netherlands international, with six caps and two goals under his belt.

However, the former Bournemouth ace has found minutes hard to come by at N17 since his move in January.

Danjuma has made just three appearances since joining Tottenham, all off the bench.

Now, the Spurs coaches have a chance to rest Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski by starting the Dutchman.

This will also give Danjuma a chance to see what he can do from the off for Tottenham.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

In 2021, Spurs cult hero Rafael van der Vaart told VoetbalZone that Danjuma reminded him of Netherlands legend Arjen Robben.

“We have a golden player on our hands,” he said. “He can decide something, like Robben.

“Gave him the ball, something is happening. Danjuma has that. He makes you sit on the edge of your seat.”

Danjuma obviously has a great track record with Villarreal and Bournemouth.

Now, let’s see what the £34,000-a-week (Salarysport) ace can do for the Lilywhites.