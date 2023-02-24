Video shows Tottenham 22-year-old included in first-team training











Tottenham take on Chelsea this weekend in a mouth watering London derby which could have a big impact on the final standings.

The Blues are woefully out of form under Graham Potter and are desperate for a win. Tottenham, meanwhile, have picked up a bit under Cristian Stellini and will be confident of a win. Antonio Conte, as we know, is continuing to recover back in Italy.

As we know, training in the build up to a big game can be crucial. And Stellini seems to have been putting his players through their paces this week.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Interestingly, though, there were a few unfamiliar faces on show in the latest training video released by Spurs. One of which was academy prospect, Brooklyn Lyons-Foster. In the clip, he can be seen sat among a group of first-teamers getting ready to go out, with Ivan Perisic among those to welcome him.

One of the more experienced development squad players, Lyons-Foster is now 22 but has yet to make his Spurs debut.

Whether or not Stellini chooses to include him against Chelsea remains to be seen. But for now, it’s clear that Lyons-Foster is still very much around the first-team picture.

TBR’s View: Tottenham can ignite top four push with Chelsea win

Seeing Lyons-Foster in training doesn’t necessarily mean he’s going to be picked. But it does show that Spurs have been keen to have as full a house as possible in training ahead of Chelsea.

There’s no doubt this is a massive game this weekend. Tottenham can go four clear of Newcastle with a win and that could be a huge mental boost for the club. They’d also be within four of Man United in third, too.

For Chelsea, it’s win or bust. A win for them puts them within eight points of Spurs and gives them the smallest sniff of the top four.