‘Stays’: Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea player now definitely not signing for Tottenham

Chelsea have managed to keep hold of one of their younger players and fight off interest from Tottenham it seems.

Spurs had been keen on signing both Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah on deadline day from Chelsea.

However, it now seems that both players will remain, after Fabrizio Romano confirmed a late night update on Chalobah’s status.

Chelsea to keep Trevoh Chalobah after Tottenham interest

Reports throughout the evening tonight had claimed that Tottenham were looking into making a last ditch move to sign Chalobah.

However, taking to his X account just now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea will indeed be keeping hold of Chalobah for now.

Chalobah has been pushed down the pecking order a tad at Chelsea after yet another frantic window under Todd Boehly.

He had interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest on deadline day, with Spurs’ interest emerging late on.

However, he will now remain under Mauricio Pochettino and will be hoping to make an impression on the new Blues boss as the season goes on.