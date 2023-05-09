‘Started training outside’: Arsenal’s ‘special’ player is getting closer to returning from injury – journalist











Mohamed Elneny is getting closer to a return from injury according to Football London’s Tom Canton.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the journalist noted that Elneny has indeed started training outdoors after the Egyptian posted an image on Instagram showing himself going through some running drills.

Unfortunately, Elneny will not be back before the end of the season, but according to Canton, the ‘special’ Arsenal midfielder should be back in action and ready to go for pre-season.

Elneny returning

Canton shared what he knows about Elneny.



“Mohamed Elneny has started training outside, he posted on Instagram that he’s now running after his serious knee injury that he had to have surgery on. Hopefully we see Elneny back very soon. He should be back for pre-season. I don’t expect him to get too many minutes next year, but having him in the squad is always key. I often see Elneny after games looking happy and focused, and he’s certainly a big part of the team,” Canton said.

Boost

This is great news for Arsenal heading into next season.

Of course, the return of Elneny won’t be season-defining for the Gunners, but he will give Arsenal some greater depth in the midfield, and with the north London club heading into the Champions League next term, they will need more bodies in the side.

Elneny may not rip up any trees at the Emirates next season, but his presence in the team will be key in allowing the likes of Thomas Partey and Jorginho to have a much-needed rest in a season where Arsenal are likely to be playing two games per week for pretty much the entire campaign.

Make no mistake about it, Elneny’s return is a boost.

