Arsenal are scouring the market for new defenders once again.

The Gunners seemed to be all set in the defence this season after the signing of Jurrien Timber, but an ACL injury for the Dutchman has, once again, thrown the situation at the back into disarray.

Luckily, there’s time left in the window for Arsenal to get more bodies in, and one player who has been linked in the past is Marc Guehi.

According to Dean Jones, speaking on The Done Deal Show, there have now, once again, been whispers about Guehi potentially ending up at the Emirates after Timber’s injury.

However, frustratingly, Jones said that this deal won’t be easy to as Crystal Palace value the defender at around £65m and the player himself isn’t overly sold on the move right now.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Whispers around Guehi

Jones shared what he’s been hearing about Guehi.

“It’s started to be whispered again in light of Arsenal having potential defensive problems, I mean, with Timber out and the Gabriel rumours around him leaving the Guehi thing has come back on to the radar. The first rumours were in June and Tottenham were linke das well. The big problem is two-fold. Palace have no interest in losing him at this stage of the transfer window, and their valuation of Guehi is about £65m. That is hugely significant and I can’t see Arsenal being able to do a deal like that. Even beyond that, from conversations I’ve had from people who know Guehi, I don’t think he’ll go for it right now,” Jones said.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Palace proving impossible

It’s no surprise to hear that this deal for Guehi will be tough to do for Arsenal because Crystal Palace are proving to be impossible to deal with this summer.

In another world, Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Cheick Doucoure would all be at Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool respectively this summer, but Palace have held firm on their stance and they won’t be selling their star players.

Guehi is surely destined for bigger and better things before too long, but it looks as though his short-term future is still at Selhurst Park.